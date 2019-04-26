Michael Hutchence documentary to air on BBC Two

The film features interviews with the rock star's former girlfriends.

A Michael Hutchence documentary featuring interviews with former girlfriends Kylie Minogue and Helena Christensen will air on BBC Two.

MYSTIFY: Michael Hutchence, about the life of the INXS frontman, received its world premiere on Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The film is described as “an intimate portrait that uncovers the secret and mysterious side of the lead singer and songwriter”.

Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

It is written and directed by Richard Lowenstein, who worked on some of the band’s early music videos, and features “rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family, colleagues”.

Jan Younghusband, head of TV commissioning, BBC Music, said: “Michael Hutchence was one of the most influential and charismatic rock stars of the modern era, and I’m delighted that this moving documentary will air on BBC Two.”

Helena Christensen (PA)

Hutchence dated singer Minogue and model Christensen and was also known for his relationship with Paula Yates.

The Australian was found dead in a hotel room in Sydney in 1997.

A coroner recorded a verdict of suicide.

