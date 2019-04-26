Stacey Dooley among maternity cover hosts for The One Show's Alex Jones

Former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis are among the others keeping Jones' seat warm.

Jones, who is pregnant with her second child, bade farewell to the BBC One programme on Thursday, saying a temporary goodbye to her co-host Matt Baker.

She will return to the show in the autumn.

Mel Giedroyc will fill in for Alex Jones (Ian West/PA)

Regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley will also fill in for Jones in the coming months, and other guest presenters will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

Strictly Come Dancing champion and documentary filmmaker Dooley will take the reins on the show from Monday July 29 for one week.

It is the latest presenting role for Dooley, who rose to fame making global social issue-led documentaries for BBC Three, following her hosting job on competition series Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Former Great British Bake Off host Giedroyc will host The One Show from Monday June 24 for one week, and former Big Brother presenter Willis is scheduled to front The One Show for two weeks from Monday June 3.

Jones said: “I know The One Show will be in very capable hands while I’m on maternity leave and good luck to all the guest presenters – I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show.

“I’ll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!”

Sandy Smith, executive editor for The One Show, said: “I am looking forward to welcoming our guest hosts to The One Show who I am sure will do a brilliant job hosting and keeping Alex’s seat warm for her return.”

Jones, 42, announced she was expecting her second child live on The One Show in December.

She and husband Charlie Thomson are already parents to two-year-old son Teddy.

