Stacey Dooley among maternity cover hosts for The One Show's Alex Jones

26th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis are among the others keeping Jones' seat warm.

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley, Mel Giedroyc and Emma Willis will join The One Show as guest presenters while Alex Jones is on maternity leave this summer.

Jones, who is pregnant with her second child, bade farewell to the BBC One programme on Thursday, saying a temporary goodbye to her co-host Matt Baker.

She will return to the show in the autumn.

Mel Giedroyc
Mel Giedroyc will fill in for Alex Jones (Ian West/PA)

Regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley will also fill in for Jones in the coming months, and other guest presenters will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

Strictly Come Dancing champion and documentary filmmaker Dooley will take the reins on the show from Monday July 29 for one week.

It is the latest presenting role for Dooley, who rose to fame making global social issue-led documentaries for BBC Three, following her hosting job on competition series Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Former Great British Bake Off host Giedroyc will host The One Show from Monday June 24 for one week, and former Big Brother presenter Willis is scheduled to front The One Show for two weeks from Monday June 3.

Jones said: “I know The One Show will be in very capable hands while I’m on maternity leave and good luck to all the guest presenters – I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show.

“I’ll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!”

Sandy Smith, executive editor for The One Show, said: “I am looking forward to welcoming our guest hosts to The One Show who I am sure will do a brilliant job hosting and keeping Alex’s seat warm for her return.”

Jones, 42, announced she was expecting her second child live on The One Show in December.

She and husband Charlie Thomson are already parents to two-year-old son Teddy.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

From Dr No to Le Chiffre: Some of the best James Bond villains
From Dr No to Le Chiffre: Some of the best James Bond villains

A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007
A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Barbara Broccoli hopes next Bond film is not Daniel Craig's last

Barbara Broccoli hopes next Bond film is not Daniel Craig's last
Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row

Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row
World Penguin Day: Test your knowledge with our penguin-themed quiz

World Penguin Day: Test your knowledge with our penguin-themed quiz
Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'
Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled