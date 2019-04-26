Bond star Daniel Craig: I've got a movie to make

The star said he has 'got a movie to make and that is all that matters'.

Daniel Craig says he is “not thinking” about the time when his role as 007 comes to an end.

The Bond star said he has “got a movie to make and that is all that matters”.

He told Good Morning Britain: “Yes, it’s my last one. I am not thinking about the end.

We’ve been expecting you. 007 himself, Daniel Craig, is at the #BOND25 Live Reveal in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/F6KLGA9X5s — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

“I am thinking about right now. I have got a movie to make and that is all that matters.

“I can’t start thinking about what is going to happen in the next couple of years. We all just want to make the best movie we can.”

At an event in Jamaica, Bond producers confirmed Oscar-winner Rami Malek would be joining the cast, but did not announce a film title.

And finally Rami Malek joins the cast of #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/5AzLJIuVo0 — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Producer Barbara Broccoli dismissed any prospect of the next incarnation of the famous secret agent being a woman, telling the ITV show: “We have to make movies about women and women’s stories, but we have to create female characters, and not just for a gimmick turn a male character into a woman.”

Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek told Good Morning Britain of his role in the next film: “Ultimately villains are so great in Ian Fleming’s novels – I have no doubt I am going to give him (Bond) a run for his money.”

