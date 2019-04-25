Charlize Theron optimistic about politics for the sake of her children

The actress is also hopeful for women in politics.

Charlize Theron remains optimistic about politics for the sake of her children.

The actress has said that if she didn’t see the positive side of politics she would “just jump out of a building”.

She has also welcomed the chances of female Democrats aiming to be the next president of the United States.

Theron spoke in London at a screening for her latest film Long Shot, a comedy with Seth Rogen centred on a US presidential bid, which she said has educated her on the realities of power.

She said that despite the despondency surrounding contemporary politics, she retains hope for the future of her children, and the direction of the Democratic Party in the US.

Theron said: “I am always an optimist. I have to be, otherwise I would just jump out of a building.

“I have two lovely little kids and I want good things for them, and so therefore I have to be optimistic.”

She added on the 2020 US election: “We have six women, four who I think have a real shot at a very important ticket in America, and so I’m very hopeful.”

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen at the Long Shot special screening in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Amy Klobuchar and Marianne Williamson are the Democratic women in the running.

Long Shot features Theron as a fictional woman hopeful of becoming president with the help of a former journalist and speech-writer played by Rogen.

Theron said that researching for her latest role left her despairing at the inner workings of the political machine, which made her feel she would make a terrible president.

She said: “We got to spend a lot of time with speechwriters for former secretaries of state and presidents.

“You realise that there’s so much compromise in the world of politics, it’s soul-sucking, this is why I would be terrible.”

Theron would not be drawn on her views on President Donald Trump.

Co-star Rogen added it was for the British people to decide on any potential welcome for Mr Trump in the UK during the planned visit.

He said: “However the people of the UK see fit. I don’t want to tell them how to feel.”

Long Shot is out in UK cinemas on May 3.

