Viewers furious as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fails to win painting show

Viewers were left furious when Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen failed to win a painting competition.

The Changing Rooms star took part in Celebrity Painting Challenge on BBC One alongside Josie d’Arby and George Shelley.

There was a passionate reaction to the final result of the competition when Llewelyn-Bowen’s painting of a whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum was not victorious.

D’Arby was instead named the winner for her painting of a giraffe.

The decision provoked a surprisingly strong response from viewers who took to Twitter to vent their fury, as Celebrity Painting Challenge began trending.

James Thompson posted: “What an absolute shambles, such a joke so blatant Laurence should’ve won.”

Nicholas Fortescue wrote: “Oh come off it! Lawrence was streets ahead of the other two.”

Cal Oates added: “Maybe I’m uncultured but how on earth did a beautiful painting you could walk into lose to a half painted giraffe?”

The final three celebrities were tasked with capturing the spirit of former Strictly Come Dancing dancers Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone.

They were then asked to create a painting in the Natural History Museum, with d’Arby’s giraffe impressing the judges Daphne Todd and Lachlan Goudie.

