Viewers furious as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fails to win painting show

25th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Celebrity Painting Challenge provoked a passionate response.

Radio Academy Awards 2014 - London

Viewers were left furious when Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen failed to win a painting competition.

The Changing Rooms star took part in Celebrity Painting Challenge on BBC One alongside Josie d’Arby and George Shelley.

There was a passionate reaction to the final result of the competition when Llewelyn-Bowen’s painting of a whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum was not victorious.

D’Arby was instead named the winner for her painting of a giraffe.

The decision provoked a surprisingly strong response from viewers who took to Twitter to vent their fury, as Celebrity Painting Challenge began trending.

James Thompson posted: “What an absolute shambles, such a joke so blatant Laurence should’ve won.”

Nicholas Fortescue wrote: “Oh come off it! Lawrence was streets ahead of the other two.”

Cal Oates added: “Maybe I’m uncultured but how on earth did a beautiful painting you could walk into lose to a half painted giraffe?”

The final three celebrities were tasked with capturing the spirit of former Strictly Come Dancing dancers Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone.

They were then asked to create a painting in the Natural History Museum, with d’Arby’s giraffe impressing the judges Daphne Todd and Lachlan Goudie.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled
Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family's eating habits on holiday
5 ways to improve your family's eating habits on holiday

Life Saving Wax: What you should know about the new initiative encouraging cervical cancer screening

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row

Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
'1 in 5 pregnancies are outed early' - how to hide a bump until you're ready to tell

'1 in 5 pregnancies are outed early' - how to hide a bump until you're ready to tell
Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'
Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007