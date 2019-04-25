Viewers furious as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fails to win painting show

Viewers furious as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fails to win painting show25th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
Celebrity Painting Challenge provoked a passionate response.
Viewers were left furious when Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen failed to win a painting competition.
The Changing Rooms star took part in Celebrity Painting Challenge on BBC One alongside Josie d’Arby and George Shelley.
There was a passionate reaction to the final result of the competition when Llewelyn-Bowen’s painting of a whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum was not victorious.
D’Arby was instead named the winner for her painting of a giraffe.
The decision provoked a surprisingly strong response from viewers who took to Twitter to vent their fury, as Celebrity Painting Challenge began trending.
James Thompson posted: “What an absolute shambles, such a joke so blatant Laurence should’ve won.”
Nicholas Fortescue wrote: “Oh come off it! Lawrence was streets ahead of the other two.”
Cal Oates added: “Maybe I’m uncultured but how on earth did a beautiful painting you could walk into lose to a half painted giraffe?”
The final three celebrities were tasked with capturing the spirit of former Strictly Come Dancing dancers Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone.
They were then asked to create a painting in the Natural History Museum, with d’Arby’s giraffe impressing the judges Daphne Todd and Lachlan Goudie.
