Emma Bunton joins Big Issue's 'resellable' magazine scheme

26th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The initiative aims to counter problems the homeless are facing in an increasingly cashless society.

Spice Girls tour

Emma Bunton is the latest celebrity to support Pay It Forward, a new scheme which turns The Big Issue into what is believed to be the world’s first resellable magazine.

The Spice Girl joins Gary Lineker, Roger Daltrey and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who have already bought copies of the special editions.

A scannable QR code in the magazine allows readers to pass their copy on to a friend, who can scan the code and pay for it again.

Jess Glynne, Gurinder Chadha and David Oyelowo are also among the latest stars to back the campaign, which aims to counter issues the homeless are facing in an increasingly cashless society.

It also gives magazine vendors the opportunity to earn extra money from the additional sales of the magazines.

The system has been created by the FCB Inferno agency in partnership with digital bank Monzo.

© Press Association 2019

