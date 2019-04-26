Kelly Osbourne 'so thrilled' to host British LGBT Awards

The singer and TV personality said she was proud to appear at such an 'important' event.

Kelly Osbourne has been announced as the host for a major gay awards event.

The British singer and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will lead proceedings at the British LGBT Awards in London on May 17.

Osbourne, 34, is a vocal advocate for the LGBT community and in 2016 got a head tattoo which paid tribute to victims of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando.

She spoke of her excitement at returning to the UK for the event, which she said was important for highlighting people’s efforts to promote LGBT rights.

She said: “I am so excited to be coming home to Britain to host the 2019 British LGBT Awards.

“It is such an important event which shines a light on LGBT+ role models and those who are doing so much to advance the rights of LGBT+ people not only in Britain, but all over the world.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for the Celebrity Ally prize (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The event celebrates the campaigners, community activists and allies who have helped to advance the fight for LGBT rights during the past 12 months.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Susanna Reid and Little Mix are among stars in the running for the Celebrity Ally prize.

Sarah Garrett, who founded the awards, said: “Kelly is recognised as an international champion of the LGBT+ community, supporting charities like the Trevor Project, the Los Angeles LGBT Centre and various initiatives for LGBT+ Youth.

“She’s the perfect choice to host this year’s ceremony, which is shaping up to be the biggest British LGBT Awards yet.

“We’re looking forward to recognising the diverse range of public figures and campaigners who use their platform to enhance the rights of the LGBT community.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony taking place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on May 17.

