Stacey Dooley posts snap with 'new love' Kevin Clifton

26th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The BBC presenter was previously in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Stacey Dooley has posted a snap of herself cuddling up to Kevin Clifton following rumours that they are a couple.

The romance between the Strictly Come Dancing champions is the latest to develop on the BBC One show.

But presenter Dooley, 32, recently said there are “two sides to every story” after her ex-boyfriend claimed her new relationship developed while they were still together.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Stacey Dooley/Instagram)

Now she has posted an image of herself and Clifton, 36, together on her Instagram stories.

It shows Clifton with his arm around Dooley and the presenter leaning in against the professional dancer.

After her ex, Sam Tucknott, claimed Dooley’s romance with Clifton developed while she was still with him, she posted on Twitter: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story.

“I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

“Re Sam, I loved him very much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

Dooley and Clifton beat runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to the Strictly glitterball.

Clifton and fellow Strictly dancer Karen Clifton previously confirmed the end of their marriage.

© Press Association 2019

