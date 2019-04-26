I'm 6% Norwegian, Ed Sheeran tells fans after doing DNA test

The singer-songwriter posted a snap showing the results on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran has told fans “I’m 6% Norwegian” after doing a DNA test.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter posted a snap of his results on Instagram.

His ethnicity estimate showed 50% from Ireland and Scotland.

England, Wales and north-western Europe make up 44%.

And the remaining 6% is from Norway.

The star wrote: “Did one of those DNA things. Seems I’m 6% Norwegian. I like Norway X”

One fan joked: “Norwegians will claim you now.”

The Shape Of You singer is currently in the middle of a world tour for his latest album, Divide.

