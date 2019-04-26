I'm 6% Norwegian, Ed Sheeran tells fans after doing DNA test

26th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer-songwriter posted a snap showing the results on Instagram.

An Evening with Dermot O'Leary

Ed Sheeran has told fans “I’m 6% Norwegian” after doing a DNA test.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter posted a snap of his results on Instagram.

His ethnicity estimate showed 50% from Ireland and Scotland.

England, Wales and north-western Europe make up 44%.

And the remaining 6% is from Norway.

The star wrote: “Did one of those DNA things. Seems I’m 6% Norwegian. I like Norway X”

One fan joked: “Norwegians will claim you now.”

The Shape Of You singer is currently in the middle of a world tour for his latest album, Divide.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Faking it: How faux plants and flowers can liven up indoor and outdoor spaces

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007
A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007

Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways to improve your family's eating habits on holiday

5 ways to improve your family's eating habits on holiday
World Penguin Day: Test your knowledge with our penguin-themed quiz

World Penguin Day: Test your knowledge with our penguin-themed quiz
'1 in 5 pregnancies are outed early' - how to hide a bump until you're ready to tell

'1 in 5 pregnancies are outed early' - how to hide a bump until you're ready to tell
Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled
Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

Faking it: How faux plants and flowers can liven up indoor and outdoor spaces