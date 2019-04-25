Richard Madden favourite to become next James Bond

The upcoming Bond 25 is likely to be Daniel Craig's last, so who could step into his shoes?

The upcoming James Bond film is likely to be Daniel Craig’s last in the role as the famous spy.

At an event revealing members of the cast on Thursday, producers did not indicate whether or not Craig will reprise his role in any films that following the 25th instalment.

Richard Madden is currently the clear favourite to become the next 007 among bookmakers, with Ladbrokes putting his chances at 2/1 following a flurry of bets this week.

Here are some of the contenders vying to be the next Bond.

Richard Madden

The Game Of Thrones star entered the discussion of who could succeed Craig after he won legions of fans as Sergeant David Budd in the hit drama Bodyguard.

His role as a security officer assigned to protect the Home Secretary showed his affinity for espionage, as well as womanising.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba (Ian West/PA)

The Luther actor has long been touted as a possible successor to Daniel Craig and is in second place to don a tuxedo with Ladbrokes at 5/1.

The rumours gathered further pace when it was announced that Cary Joji Fukunaga would replace Danny Boyle as director, because the filmmaker and the British actor have previously worked together on the film Beasts Of No Nation.

Elba himself has fuelled speculation about playing 007 by playing the franchise’s famous music during his DJ sets and sharing an “awkward” picture of himself with Craig.

James Norton

James Norton (Ian West/PA)

The former Grantchester actor won fans and plaudits for his role in Happy Valley, but it was his turn in the BBC One drama McMafia that convinced his admirers he would make a good spy with a licence to kill.

The black tuxedo he sported further fuelled reports that he could be in line for the prestigious role.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

The Venom actor has been backed by former Bond Pierce Brosnan as the top pick to replace Craig.

He would likely bring a gruffer and darker tone to the role and last year he even responded to an April Fool claiming he had already been cast.

He wrote on Instagram: “Dammit I was in my tux and on the runway good to go. No drama. Return to base. Headed back to Nola stood down 19.”

Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner (Ian West/PA)

The Poldark actor has been backed to leave behind Cornwall’s tin mines for the slick world of international espionage.

Last year fans joked that the show had provided him with the perfect audition after his alter ego Ross Poldark walked out of the water with his shirt off in the opening scene of the fourth series of the BBC drama, which viewers said resembled the scene in which 007 Daniel Craig strides from the ocean in Casino Royale.

The Irishman is no stranger to big franchises, having starred as dwarf Kili in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, but is currently trailing the pack with odds of 12/1.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston (Ian West/PA)

The Night Manager actor has also long been in the frame to take over from Craig.

However, his odds waned slightly after his highly-publicised romance with Taylor Swift, during which he was photographed in a vest emblazoned with the slogan I (Heart) T.S.

Hiddleston’s chances are currently at 5/1 with Ladbrokes, putting him behind Madden and Elba.

