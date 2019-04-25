Ticket sales for Woodstock 50th anniversary event put on hold

Organisers said logistical plans were being refined before the tickets are made available.

The much-anticipated sale of tickets for this summer’s Woodstock 50 anniversary concerts have been put on hold for now.

Tickets for the three-day festival on August 16-18 were supposed to be available on Monday.

The festival released a statement on Thursday, saying: “Woodstock 50 has delayed its on sale while we refine logistical plans.”

The statement added: “Ticket on sale information will be available through Woodstock.com in the coming days.”

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50, commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival.

The festival is set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

