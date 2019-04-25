Comedian Mo Gilligan to host Edinburgh TV Awards

25th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

He is set to front his own six-part series Mo's Show on Channel 4 later this year.

Q Awards 2018 - London

Stand-up comedian and co-host of The Big Narstie Show Mo Gilligan will host the Edinburgh TV Awards.

In their 18th year, the awards recognise broadcasters and production companies during the annual TV Festival.

Gongs will be handed out in categories including channel of the year and production company of the year, with 2019 set to introduce awards recognising the importance of online content and smaller production companies.

Big Narstie (Ian West/PA)
Gilligan co-hosts Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show (Ian West/PA)

Gilligan, who gained fame posting comedy videos on social media, will front his own six-part comedy series Mo’s Show on Channel 4 later this year.

He said: “I’m proud to host the Edinburgh TV Awards this year and excited to help celebrate the industry’s exceptional talent.”

Kelly Webb-Lamb, advisory chairwoman and deputy director of programmes at Channel 4, said: “Mo’s the funniest man around – a breakthrough talent with quick-fire wit, buckets of charisma and skinny jeans to boot.

“There’s no-one better to host this year’s awards. Prepare for a gentle roasting and not-so-gentle rib ache.”

The Edinburgh TV Awards will take place on August 22.

© Press Association 2019

