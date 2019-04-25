Barbara Broccoli hopes next Bond film is not Daniel Craig's last

The cast details for the upcoming film were revealed from Jamaica.

Barbara Broccoli has said she hopes “Bond 25” will not be Daniel Craig’s last film playing 007.

The upcoming film will be Craig’s fifth outing as James Bond and has also been rumoured to be his last turn playing the spy.

Producer Broccoli told the Press Association: “He’s saying it’s his last film, but I hope it’s not, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Her comments come following a live announcement attended by the film’s new and returning cast members, as well as producers Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, in Jamaica – a nod to the location used in the very first Bond film in 1962, Dr No.

We're in Jamaica for the launch of #Bond25. Recognise the location in the live feed? It's the Laughing Waters beach from DR. NO. What's been your favourite Bond location? #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/Ra20r41wIi — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

New additions include Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star and Londoner Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen.

Malek spoke via a video message and hinted he may be playing a villain in the film.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star explained he was “stuck in New York in production” adding: “I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew. I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon.”

Broccoli hailed him as a “sensational actor”.

She told the Press Association: “I’ve been a big fan of his for many years, starting with Mr Robot, but obviously with Bohemian Rhapsody and winning the Oscar and everything, everyone is certainly celebrating him now as a great actor.

“He’s extraordinary. And I think the character we’ve created, he’s the perfect fit.”

The film mogul would not confirm Malek’s villain status but said: “He is going to be challenging Bond, let’s put it that way.”

Helming the film is director Cary Joji Fukunaga who is best known for writing, directing and co-producing 2015 film Beasts Of No Nation.

He also directed the first series of True Detective, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

He is the first American director to helm an official Bond film. He replaced Danny Boyle, who stepped away from the project last year following “creative differences”.

(l to r) Michael G Wilson, Lea Seydoux, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Barbara Broccoli at the Goldeneye villa in Jamaica ( Nicola Dove/PA)

Wilson said: “He’s a very international person, he’s lived in a lot of places in the world, South America then Japan, you know, he knows Europe well, he’s worked there, and of course he’s worked in Africa.

“He brings a very international perspective, even though he has an American passport.”

The producer said Fukunaga had an “extremely good eye from the stuff we’ve seen so far, (it’s) beautiful, and he has a good way of telling a story, so those are the things you want in a director.”

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

Cary Fukunaga took over directing the film following Danny Boyle’s exit (PA)

The plot will introduce a Bond “who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica”, an official synopsis said.

The production will be based in the UK’s Pinewood Studios, with additional filming locations in London, as well as Italy, Jamaica and Norway, an official release said.

Fleabag writer and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been brought in to work on the script.

Broccoli said: “Daniel (Craig) suggested Phoebe, who we all love, so we leapt at the opportunity and she’s been amazing, doing great work.”

© Press Association 2019