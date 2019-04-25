Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring her brand of dry wit to Bond script

25th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It has been announced she will work on the screenplay for the 25th James Bond film.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – best known for confiding to the camera in the BBC’s hit series Fleabag – has been announced as one of the writers of the new Bond film.

She has become famous for creating emotionally complex women with razor sharp wit.

The tragicomic Fleabag, penned by the actress and based on a show she originated at the Edinburgh Fringe, became a sensation and the final episode of the second series was a pop culture event.

The other hit series she originated, Killing Eve, is based on Luke Jennings’s Codename Villanelle novella and has made a superstar out of British actress Jodie Comer, while co-star Sandra Oh has been showered with awards.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Ian West/PA)

Waller-Bridge’s first screenwriting credit was on the TV series Drifters, followed by Channel 4 series Crashing, which, like Fleabag, she starred in as well.

While she did not appear on screen in Star Wars spin-off Solo, her delivery of the lines of droid L3-37 made the character a fan favourite.

Now she will turn her hand to the script for Bond 25, alongside Hollywood heavyweight Scott Z Burns, who has written a string of box office hits including The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion and Side Effects, as well as the highly anticipated film about the Panama Papers scandal, The Laundromat.

Waller-Bridge has reportedly been brought on board to add some comedy to the Bond script and it is the caustic wit of so many of her characters that has made her such a popular writer.

From Fleabag’s knowing retorts to Godmother’s snide put-downs and Villanelle’s acerbic sarcasm, she offers a dry but winning style of humour.

Bond 25, which does not yet have a title, will be released in UK cinemas in 2020.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy - how transparent are fashion brands being now?

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala - 3 times she's made a splash on the red carpet
As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala - 3 times she's made a splash on the red carpet

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic
Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

6 things nobody tells you when you overhaul your diet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shila Iqbal: Emmerdale should not have sacked me over historic tweets

Shila Iqbal: Emmerdale should not have sacked me over historic tweets
Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps
Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke among stars on Time 100 red carpet

Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke among stars on Time 100 red carpet
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy - how transparent are fashion brands being now?