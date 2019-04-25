The quirkiest film titles in the James Bond franchise

The name of the latest film in the series is yet to be revealed.

Fans will have to wait to find out the name of the 25th instalment of the long-running James Bond franchise.

From the pen of Ian Fleming to an international film phenomenon, 007 has thrilled audiences since the 1950s.

During an announcement on Thursday, producers remained tight-lipped about the title of the upcoming film.

With the rumoured working title of Shatterhand, here is a list of some of the quirkiest titles in the franchise.

1. Dr No

Designing 007: Fifty Years Of Bond Style
Ursula Andress emerging from the sea in Dr No (Danjaq/United Artists/PA)

The first outing for Bond on the silver screen, in 1962, and the first odd name in the franchise.

Despite sounding like something shouted at a doctor, the title refers to the main villain, Dr Julius No, who is ultimately slain by 007.

2. A View To A Kill

Roger Moore, the new James Bond
Roger Moore played the lead in A View To A Kill (PA)

It is not immediately clear what the title means, as it is a truncated version of a short story title, From A View To A Kill, penned by Fleming.

The 1985 film was the last in the franchise to star Roger Moore.

3. GoldenEye

Goldeneye photocall – Leavesden Airfield
Pierce Brosnan was Bond in GoldenEye (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The title refers in the film to powerful electromagnetic weapons, but Goldeneye was also the name of Fleming’s estate in Jamaica.

The film, released in 1995, was the first to star Pierce Brosnan.

4. Quantum Of Solace

New Bond film named
Daniel Craig played 007 for the second time in Quantum Of Solace (EON Productions/PA)

The title caused confusion when it was first announced, with fans trying to guess the meaning of the phrase, which refers to a theory of relationships from a Fleming short story of the same name.

It was the second Bond outing for Daniel Craig.

5. Goldfinger

Film – “Goldfinger” Filming- Pinewood Studios
Sean Connery and Honor Blackman film a scene at Pinewood Studios (PA)

The name of Auric Goldfinger, the villain of the piece, was reportedly taken from real-life architect Erno Goldfinger.

The 1964 film, starring Sean Connery, was the third to reach the big screen.

6. Moonraker

Richard Kiel
Richard Kiel played Jaws in the film (Toby Melville/PA)

In a science fiction-influenced film, the title refers to a space station, which may derive its name from a name for the highest sails on a yacht.

Sir Hugo Drax is the villain of the 1979 film.

7. Octopussy

Octopussy girls
Roger Moore with seven of the actresses who appeared in Octopussy (PA)

The film takes its eyebrow-raising title from the short story Octopussy – the name of a pet octopus – and may derive from a small boat owned by Fleming.

The 1983 film was the sixth to star Roger Moore.

