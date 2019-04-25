Oscar winner Rami Malek joins cast of 'Bond 25'

The cast details for the upcoming film were revealed from Jamaica.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen will all join the cast of Bond 25, director Cary Joji Fukunaga said.

The news was announced at an event attended by the cast and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in Jamaica – a nod to the location used in 1962’s Dr No.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek joins Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as the martini-drinking spy, as well as returning cast members including Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

Malek hinted in a video message he will be playing a villain in the film.

He said: “I’m stuck here in New York in production but I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew.”

He added: “I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon.”

The much-anticipated title of the next film, currently referred to as Bond 25, was not confirmed.

Broccoli spoke about the film’s plot, saying: “Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film. He is enjoying himself in Jamaica.”

She said they considered Jamaica to be Bond’s “spiritual home”, and added: “We start his journey here. We’ve got quite a ride in store for Mr Bond.”

She added that the film is as yet untitled.

According to reports, a working title was believed to be Shatterhand, but Broccoli appeared to suggest this may not be the case earlier this year.

She reportedly signed fan art bearing the name “Shatterhand” and wrote: “It’s Not”, the website MI6 HQ says.

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

It has also been rumoured it may be Craig’s last turn playing 007, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

American director Fukunaga is best known for writing, directing and co-producing 2015 film Beasts Of No Nation and also directed the first series of True Detective, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

He becomes the first ever American to helm an official Bond film.

The film’s release date was also pushed back to February 2020, having originally been slated for release in October this year.

