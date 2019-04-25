Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

Fans have come up with creative ways to avoid spoiling the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel fans, along with cast and crew, have created a hashtag to prevent spoilers of new superhero film Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film will bring an end to the story which began in 2008 with Iron Man, and fans are desperate to come to the cinema completely spoiler-free.

The hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame was popularised by Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, after he tweeted a letter written by directors the Russo brothers, asking fans to keep the secrets of the film after they see it.

The letter read: “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for you help.

“When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Fans took the message very seriously, spreading the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame and taking caution not to expose the film’s plot.

It’s okay to be white.It’s okay to be black.It's okay to be asian.It’s okay to be female.It’s okay to be male.It’s okay to be gay.It’s okay to be straight.It’s okay to be YOU. But it’s NEVER okay to spoil Avengers Endgame.#DontSpoilTheEndgame — Alia | Endgame In 3 Days (@AliaLink101) April 24, 2019

A few creative fans thought of all Marvel-related words to “mute” on Twitter so temptation never crossed their path.

While some took inspiration from other films like Bird Box for methods of avoiding spoilers…

Me trying to avoid spoilers of Avengers: Endgame #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/nahDeCXFOl — grim reaper (@iancarino_) April 24, 2019

Even a branch of Waterstones in Uxbridge announced that it would not be active on social media until the weekend so that spoilers could be completely avoided.

I'm off tomorrow and Friday but am not seeing Avengers: Endgame until Friday night.So expect very few tweets between 5pm and then, when I'll be avoiding spoilers like nobody's business! *sigh*@WaterstonesTCR will spoil it for me, won't they? — Waterstones Uxbridge (@WaterstonesUxbr) April 24, 2019

While one diligent fan took it upon themselves to delete every single social media app from their phone until they were able to get down to the cinema.

Robert Downey Jr, who stars as Iron Man, voiced his appreciation of the hashtag on Twitter, writing: “I trust you all can keep a secret.”

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on April 25.

