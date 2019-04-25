Beach location teased for Bond 25 cast reveal

A post to the James Bond social media accounts showed the words Bond 25 scrawled in the sand.

The official James Bond social media accounts have posted a photograph of a beach – a possible hint at the location of where a cast announcement will be made today.

Pictures posted on Instagram and Twitter show a beach shoreline with #Bond25 written in the sand.

An obvious choice of location would be Ian Fleming’s Jamaican estate, Goldeneye, where the English author penned many of the 007 novels.

Coming up at 13:10 BST/05:10 PDT is the #BOND25 Live Reveal which you can watch here on Twitter. Do you have a question for the cast? Now's your chance. Just use #BOND25 in your question pic.twitter.com/NXuz8LT4lC — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

The sprawling beachside home sits on the northern coastline on the Caribbean island on Oracabessa bay, and was bought by Bob Marley following Fleming’s death in 1964.

A number of the Bond movies, including Dr No and Live And Let Die, were filmed near the estate, which now operates as a hotel.

The tweet on Wednesday from the official 007 account said: “Coming up at 13:10 BST/05:10 PDT is the #BOND25 Live Reveal which you can watch here on Twitter.

“Do you have a question for the cast? Now’s your chance. Just use #BOND25 in your question.”

The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

It is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

© Press Association 2019