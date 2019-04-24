Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick lands own property-based show

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Flip It Like Disick will follow him on his adventures remodelling and selling celebrity property.

People-Scott Disick

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick has landed his own show on US TV channel E!

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children will star in Flip It Like Disick, which will follow him on his adventures remodelling and selling celebrity property.

Kourtney Kardashian
Disick is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s children (Ian West/PA)

Disick began developing property nearly five years ago. On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick’s best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

Disick jokingly bought a lordship online several years ago, complete with a knighting ceremony.

© Press Association 2019

Iman remembers David Bowie on 27th wedding anniversary