Zac Efron says watching Spurs and meeting Dele Alli was 'dream come true'

The actor said football is one of his favourite sports.

Zac Efron said it was a “dream come true” to watch Tottenham play against Brighton after being invited to the match by player Dele Alli.

The Greatest Showman star wore a Spurs shirt at the new White Hart Lane during their 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

Efron is currently in London to promote his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, in which he plays serial killer Ted Bundy.

Speaking at the European premiere, Efron told the Press Association: “I love football, primarily because it’s one of my favourite sports, but it’s newer to me than a lot of British people.

“Right now, I love Spurs.

“I got to meet Dele Alli yesterday and I got to meet his family and be in the box with some of the best football players of all time.

“It was a dream come true – if I passed that up? I don’t know how you would call me a smart American or Brit.”

The 31-year-old has also been seen sporting an Arsenal shirt in past, watching the Gunners play at the Emirates Stadium in 2012.

The two north London teams recognise each other as rivals due to their proximity.

Dele Alli (PA)

Asked if Tottenham could win the Champions League, Efron said: “I hope so – they’re banged up.

“I love the game. Let’s go, more football.”

© Press Association 2019