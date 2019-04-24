Madonna wears risque bodysuit to MTV event in London

Madonna wears risque bodysuit to MTV event in London24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The singer is returning with her first new album in four years.
Madonna looked far younger than her 60 years as she stepped out in London in a skimpy bodysuit and clutching a riding crop.
The Queen of Pop is returning to the music scene with a new album, entitled Madame X.
On Wednesday she attended a Q&A at MTV in London, and made sure all eyes were on her as she walked inside in her risque outfit.
The singer wore a long black coat over her short bodysuit, which she teamed with fishnet tights and towering heels.
Chunky jewellery and a black eye-patch with a glittering red X on it completed Madonna’s look.
The star’s new album follows 2015’s Rebel Heart.
Medellin, the first single from Madame X, was released last week.
