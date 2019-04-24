Madonna wears risque bodysuit to MTV event in London

The singer is returning with her first new album in four years.

Madonna looked far younger than her 60 years as she stepped out in London in a skimpy bodysuit and clutching a riding crop.

The Queen of Pop is returning to the music scene with a new album, entitled Madame X.

On Wednesday she attended a Q&A at MTV in London, and made sure all eyes were on her as she walked inside in her risque outfit.

Madonna is releasing a new album (PA)

The singer wore a long black coat over her short bodysuit, which she teamed with fishnet tights and towering heels.

Chunky jewellery and a black eye-patch with a glittering red X on it completed Madonna’s look.

The star’s new album follows 2015’s Rebel Heart.

An eye-patch completed Madonna’s look (PA)

Medellin, the first single from Madame X, was released last week.

© Press Association 2019