Madonna driven to record new album after getting 'a little depressed'

The veteran pop star unveiled her Madame X persona at an event in London.

Madonna has said she was inspired to return to music after going through a “depressed” period prompted by her move to Lisbon.

The veteran pop star, 60, last week ended a five-year hiatus by announcing Madame X, her first record since Rebel Heart.

She said she had been spurred on to record the album after relocating to the Portuguese capital with her sons.

She said: “I went there and I thought it was going to be super fun and adventurous but then I found myself just going to school and picking up the kids.

“I got a little depressed. I had to make friends and meet people.

“So I started to meet people and go out a bit. I’m not like a go-er out-er per se. But I wanted to meet people.”

Speaking at a Q and A event in London, Madonna unveiled the video for first single Medellin during the live-streamed event, hosted by DJ Trevor Nelson.

She said: “My son wanted to be a soccer player. He was never going to have the right sort of training in America.

Madonna arrives at the event in London (David Mizoeff/PA)

“We spun the globe and did a lot of research and found my top five academies for the boys to train, and Lisbon ended up being my favourite city of the options.

“That’s how I became a soccer mum. It’s a crazy story, I know, and it’s the last thing I would expect from a controversial girl like myself.”

Dressed in a risque bodysuit and wielding a riding crop, Madonna said being invited into the homes of Portuguese musicians led her to write the new record.

She said: “I met people and most of the people I met were artists and painters. I started getting invited to people’s homes.

“They had things called living room sessions. Everyone would come and they would bring wine, they would bring food, sit around the table.

“Suddenly people would get up and start playing instruments and singing.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what is going on here? Artists getting up, not getting paid and just doing it for the fun and the passion?’”

Maluma, a leading figure in the Latin trap and reggaeton music scene, features on Medellin.

He joined the session via a video link from Miami.

Madame X, Madonna’s 14th album featuring guest appearances from Migos rapper Quavo and producer Diplo, will be released on June 14.

