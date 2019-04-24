Retail assistant and drag queen wins BBC's make-up show

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star was presented by Stacey Dooley.

A Bradford-born retail assistant and drag queen has won the BBC’s new make-up show.

Ellis Hill, 24, triumphed on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, presented by Stacey Dooley.

He beat seven others to the crown, winning the chance to assist some of the world’s top make-up artists.

Val Garland, Stacey Dooley and Dom Skinner (Guy Levy/Wall To Wall/PA)

Hill reduced judge Dominic Skinner to tears with one of his winning looks in the final episode, featuring bold, red eyeshadow.

He said his win “still hasn’t sunk in”.

“The whole thing has just been an amazing experience. Living with people who share the same dream as me was such an inspiring situation to be in, and to have (judges) Val and Dominic’s approval as I start my career is the best gift anyone could have given me.

Winner Ellis Hill (Guy Levy/Wall To Wall/PA)

“I feel like we’ve all come so far and learnt so much from being in the competition, and I’m really looking forward to continuing that and being able to do what I love every single day.”

Judge Val Garland said of the contestants on the BBC show: “The sheer adrenaline and the willpower to succeed was empowering and often very emotional.

Fellow contestant Leigh’s final look (Guy Levy/Wall To Wall/PA)

She said Hill “delivered the creative vision and technical knowledge and skill” needed to succeed “throughout the competition, even when under the immense pressure of the face-off in the final challenge of the series”.

She added: “This ability to keep cool and think on your feet is crucial.”

Fellow contestant Nikki’s final look (Guy Levy/Wall To Wall/PA)

Fellow judge Skinner said: “Over the weeks Ellis seemed to really find himself artistically and emotionally. He allowed himself to become vulnerable which, in turn, allowed him to build himself back up and become an even more talented artist.”

The show was a hit with viewers after making its debut on BBC Three.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Dooley had earlier defended the programme after critics accused her of doing “trivial” work instead of the gritty documentaries that made her famous.

All episodes of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star are available to watch on BBC Three via iPlayer.

© Press Association 2019