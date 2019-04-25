Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd start filming second series of Liar

The first series of the drama was a big hit when it aired in 2017.

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd have started shooting a second series of their rape drama Liar.

Katherine Kelly, Howard Charles and Amy Nuttall have also joined the cast of the ITV thriller, which was a ratings hit when it aired in 2017.

The tense drama followed a teacher (Froggatt) who claimed to have been raped during a date with surgeon Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd).

The series – from ITV and Sundance TV – ended with the discovery of Andrew’s dead body. The new run will focus on who killed him.

It picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

When his body is found in the Kent marshes, Detective Renton (Kelly) is on the team tasked with uncovering clues about Andrew’s past and the three weeks leading up to his murder.

Liar is returning for a new series (ITV)

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: “It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan.

“Equally, we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat.”

ITV head of drama Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted both Joanne and Ioan are returning to Liar as Laura, and Andrew with Katherine Kelly joining the cast as DI Karen Renton.

“We’re sure audiences will once again be gripped by the story as Harry and Jack Williams keep you guessing over who killed Andrew.”

Jan Diedrichsen, executive director of SundanceTV and Sundance Now, said: “We are thrilled to be working once again with our partners at ITV, Harry and Jack Williams and this exceptionally talented cast on a thrilling new season that will dive deeper into the complicated relationship between Laura and Andrew and the mystery surrounding his death.”

The first series of Liar was ITV’s highest-rated new drama of 2017, with 9.1 million people tuning in for the final episode.

