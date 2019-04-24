Iman remembers David Bowie on 27th wedding anniversary

The couple married on April 24, 1992 in Switzerland.

Iman has paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 27th wedding anniversary.

The model, 63, shared a touching black and white photograph on Instagram of the couple kissing, while standing under an umbrella in the rain.

The image was captioned: “April 24th Forever Love.



“#BowieForever.”

Iman also posted a quote which said: “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

The union was solemnised in Florence, Italy, on June 6 that year.

Bowie died in 2016 aged 69 following a battle with cancer.

