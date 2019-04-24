Iman remembers David Bowie on 27th wedding anniversary

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The couple married on April 24, 1992 in Switzerland.

David Bowie

Iman has paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 27th wedding anniversary.

The model, 63, shared a touching black and white photograph on Instagram of the couple kissing, while standing under an umbrella in the rain.

The image was captioned: “April 24th Forever Love.
 
“#BowieForever.”

View this post on Instagram

April 24th Forever Love #BowieForever

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

Iman also posted a quote which said: “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

View this post on Instagram

#imandaily April 24th #BowieForever

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

The couple married on April 24, 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The union was solemnised in Florence, Italy, on June 6 that year.

Bowie died in 2016 aged 69 following a battle with cancer.

