Lawyers for Bill Cosby hit out at judge as they seek bail while he appeals

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The veteran comedian is serving a prison sentence for sex assault.

Bill Cosby

Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby has renewed attacks on a Pennsylvania trial judge as he again seeks bail while he appeals against his sex-assault conviction.

Lawyers for the 81-year-old Cosby filed a bail motion with the state Superior Court.

They complain that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has not issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions in the seven months since Cosby’s conviction.

The defence needs the opinion to pursue Cosby’s appeals.

Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby is seeking bail (Matt Rourke/AP)

There is no deadline for judges to file their opinions, and some spend many months on them in complex cases.

The motion accuses Mr O’Neill of harbouring a personal grudge against a defence witness.

Mr O’Neill’s office says he will not have a comment on the motion.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to wear neon the grown-up way

As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now
Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message
'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves
Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick
Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

How to wear neon the grown-up way