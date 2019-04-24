What are Marvel's biggest UK box office openings so far?

Marvel’s army of action superheroes – from Captain America to Thor – has been responsible for some of the most popular films in UK cinemas this decade.

Two of the top five biggest releases of 2018 came from the Marvel stable – Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Now the latest blockbuster in the franchise, Avengers: Endgame, is about to arrive.

What have been Marvel’s biggest opening weekends at the UK box office so far?

1. Avengers: Infinity War (2018): £29.4 million

On its release last year, Avengers: Infinity War set a new record for the biggest opening ever by a superhero film in the UK.

It debuted in 650 cinemas across the country and took a colossal £29.4 million, including £6.3 million alone from previews.

Unsurprisingly, it went on to be the biggest film in the UK in 2018.

2. Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015): £18.0 million

Opening in 583 cinemas, Avengers: Age Of Ultron enjoyed a £18.0 million box office debut that included £3.6 million from preview screenings.

It ended up the fourth biggest film in the UK in 2015, beaten by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spectre and Jurassic World.

(PA Graphics)

3. Black Panther (2018): £17.7 million

Marvel enjoyed two massive hits in 2018, released just months apart – Black Panther in February followed by Avengers: Infinity War in April.

Black Panther opened in 585 cinemas in the UK and its box office debut of £17.7 million included a mighty £7.2 million from previews.

4. Marvel Avengers Assemble (2012): £15.8 million

The first film to feature Marvel’s team of superheroes, Avengers Assemble received a 521-cinema release in the UK.

Its box office opening included £2.6 million from previews, and it went on to become the fourth biggest film in the UK in 2012.

5. Captain America: Civil War (2016): £14.5 million

After a strong debut in 605 UK cinemas, Captain America: Civil War did not enjoy quite as much momentum as other Marvel films, ending up the seventh biggest film in the UK in 2016.

The rest of the top 10 Marvel box office openings are:

6. Iron Man 3 (2013) £13.7 million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) £13.1 million

8. Captain Marvel (2019) £12.8 million

9. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) £12.4 million

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) £9.4 million

(All figures are from the British Film Institute)

© Press Association 2019