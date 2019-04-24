Julia Stiles says Riviera is much more than 'girls in bikinis'

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Sky series returns in May.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 - Press Room - London

Julia Stiles has said her latest TV drama is female-led and not just “girls in bikinis”.

The actress said Riviera, a tale of shady characters in the south of France, could easily have sidelined women in favour of more traditional gangster leads.

Stiles, who plays Georgina Clios in the returning Sky series, said the drama is instead driven by its female characters.

The series picks up from a climactic conclusion to the first run, with the follow-up centring on a wealthy British family arriving in the Cote d’Azur.

Stiles has said of the dramatic “heightened reality” storylines in the upcoming series: “If Shakespeare and the ancient Greeks had a love child, it would be the second season of Riviera.”

The actress said that while it deals with crime, corruption and violence, it is not a traditional gangster drama in its treatment of gender.

She said: “One of the things that is really surprising about this is that if you have a show called Riviera, which is set amongst the wealthy and the elite in the south of France, it could so easily be just about businessmen or gangsters and girls in bikinis.

“Most of the central characters are women, and some of the strongest characters in the show are females.

“Unexpectedly, Riviera is not about the male moguls in this world or the girls in bikinis frolicking around them.

“Actually, it’s quite the opposite. It’s the women who are driving this show.”

Riviera will air on May 23 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal
Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal

Fifty Shades Of Grey author E.L James has a new book out - our verdict on The Mister

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to wear neon the grown-up way

How to wear neon the grown-up way
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now

Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now
Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?
Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick