Cast for 25th James Bond film to be announced

Details about the film will be revealed from 'an iconic 007 location' on Thursday.

The cast of the forthcoming James Bond film will be announced on Thursday, it has been confirmed.

A tweet from the official 007 account on Wednesday said: “Coming tomorrow at 13:10 GMT, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25

The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

It is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The rest of the cast has not yet been announced but recent Oscar winner Rami Malek is among the stars rumoured to be joining the production, while Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, and Ralph Fiennes, who plays M, have said they will return.

Fukunaga stepped in as director when Danny Boyle dropped out over “creative differences”.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

The film has reportedly been operating under the working title Shatterhand, a reference to the original Ian Fleming novels where Bond and his nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, first appeared.

Blofeld used the alias Dr Guntram Shatterhand in the 1964 novel You Only Live Twice, which follows Bond to Japan where he finds his arch- enemy living under that name, hinting at the setting and basis of the new film.

