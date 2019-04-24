Ghetts feels 'personally responsible' for speaking out about colourism

The rapper spoke following his nomination in the Ivors.

Grime artist Ghetts has said he feels “personally responsible” for speaking out about the issue of colourism.

The rapper has been nominated for best contemporary song in the Ivors for his track Black Rose, which explores the struggles of black women and girls.

He has said he wants to make “more than a club track”, and to express his personal views on issues facing the black community.

Colourism is the negative evaluation of people based on the relative darkness of their skin.

Speaking at the announcement of the Ivors nominations, he said: “With me I just feel personally responsible.

“I can’t look at another artist and say, ‘you should be doing this, and you should be doing that’, because I don’t know that person’s background, or what they’re into, or what they feel.

“I can only speak about me. What I want to do is stand for something more than a club track.

“It would be amazing to win the award and dedicate it to my daughter, and for all the black women out there.

“Black women are not represented. That can have a long-term effect on somebody growing up.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London in May.

