Carol Harrison: Work dried up after I was axed from EastEnders

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said she found out she was getting the boot from the newspapers.

Miss Great Britain party - London

Carol Harrison has said she went from “desirable to desperate” after she was given the boot from EastEnders.

The actress, who played Louise Raymond, mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character Tiffany Mitchell, on the soap from 1998 to 1999, said her work dried up after she left.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “The fact was, I was in my 40s and the role was so powerful, she had this affair with a younger man … it’s that stigma about an older woman, that you are kind of a cougar.

Palmer, Harrison & Martine
Carol Harrison with co-stars Patsy Palmer (left) and Martine McCutcheon (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I suddenly went from desirable to desperate.

“When I came out (of the show), I couldn’t understand it at first. It was very confusing. It was like ‘Where are the parts?’

“There weren’t that many parts for a woman like me at that age. Suddenly they dried up.”

Harrison said it was confusing because she thought she had done a good job, adding: “I thought I did really well, I thought I played her really, really well. If you are rubbish, you get it.

SHOWBIZ EastEnders 2
Carol Harrison as Louise Raymond, sharing a kiss with Ross Kemp’s Grant Mitchell (BBC/PA)

“I felt a real sense of rejection. Acting has always been my first love and suddenly it’s unrequited… I was offered some parts but they were all very similar … the description was ‘mutton dressed up as lamb’.”

She added that she found out she was getting the boot by reading it in the newspapers.

“The new executive producer came on board and I guess when someone else comes in, they want to make their changes.

“A lot of people found out in the newspaper. I thought ‘How terrible’, and then, the next week, there I was.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now

'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves
'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message
Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fifty Shades Of Grey author E.L James has a new book out - our verdict on The Mister

Fifty Shades Of Grey author E.L James has a new book out - our verdict on The Mister
Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

Buying a new house? Phil Spencer reveals the warning signs to walk away from now