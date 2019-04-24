Mark Ronson: I would love to join Miley on stage at Glastonbury

The DJ has said he is keeping his schedule clear.

Mark Ronson has said he is keeping his schedule clear in case he gets the call from Miley Cyrus to join her on stage at Glastonbury.

The duo enjoyed chart success with the song Nothing Breaks Like A Heart earlier this year and Ronson said he would be open to performing the track during Cyrus’s set at Worthy Farm.

He told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: “I would love to make myself available for Miley Cyrus’ Sunday set at Glastonbury.

“I’m keeping the schedule clear in case she texts me back.”

The DJ said it took four years for their collaboration to come together because Cyrus does not save numbers in her phone.

He said: “I saw her four years ago singing on Saturday Night Live, she sung Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover and I had never heard her sing with that real Nashville drawl before and I was like ‘One day I would love to make a song with her’.

“She just didn’t text me back for four years but everyone has got their own life and I’m glad when she finally did call me back it was the right time because I don’t think we would have come up with that a few years ago, so everything happens for a reason.”

