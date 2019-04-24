Ivor Novello Awards nominations announced

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The full list of nominations has been revealed.

The BRIT Awards 2019

Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the stars nominated for the Ivor Novello Awards.

The awards celebrate British and Irish songwriting and composition.

Alex Turner track Four Out Of Five is among the nominations for best song, with Ezra hoping to win the most-performed award.

The full list of nominations is below:

Best song musically and lyrically

Four Out Of Five
Written by Alex Turner
Performed by Arctic Monkeys
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing

Nica Libres At Dusk
Written and performed by Ben Howard
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Limited

Nina Cried Power
Written and performed by Hozier
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing – The Evolving Music Company

Best contemporary song

Black Rose
Written by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Daniel Miles, JoJo Mukeza and Jaime Naldo Menezes
Performed by Ghetts ft Kojey Radical

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and EMI Music Publishing – Stellar Songs

Blue Lights
Written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Jorja Smith
Performed by Jorja Smith
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Love It If We Made It
Written by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald
Performed by The 1975
Published in the UK by Good Solider Songs

PRS for Music most performed work

Breathe
Written by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen
Performed by Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music

Shotgun
Written by George Ezra Barnett, FRED and Joel Pott
Performed by George Ezra

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and Sony ATV/Music Publishing – Promised Land Music

These Days
Written by Julian Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan and Jamie Scott
Performed by Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Published in the UK by Big Deal Music – Peermusic UK, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and EMI Music Publishing

Best album

Cocoa Sugar
Written by Kayus Bankole, Graham Hastings and Alloysious Massaquoi
Performed by Young Fathers
Published in the UK by Just Isn’t Music Limited

I’m All Ears
Written by Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton
Performed by Let’s Eat Grandma
Published in the UK by Blue Raincoat Songs

Joy As An Act of Resistance
Written by Jonathan Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joseph Talbot
Performed by Idles
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best original film score

American Animals
Composed by Anne Nikitin
Published in the UK by Accorder Music – Peermusic UK

Phantom Thread
Composed by Jonny Greenwood
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell North America Limited

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Composed by Daniel Pemberton
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best television soundtrack 

Flowers (Series 2)
Composed by Arthur Sharpe
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
Composed by Clint Mansell
Published in the UK by Decca Publishing – Universal Music Publishing

Requiem
Composed by Natasha Khan and Dominik Scherrer

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best original video game score

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Composed by Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Q.U.B.E. 2
Composed by David Housden

Sea of Thieves
Composed by Robin Beanland

© Press Association 2019

