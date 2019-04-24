Ivor Novello Awards nominations announced

Ivor Novello Awards nominations announced24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The full list of nominations has been revealed.
Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the stars nominated for the Ivor Novello Awards.
The awards celebrate British and Irish songwriting and composition.
Alex Turner track Four Out Of Five is among the nominations for best song, with Ezra hoping to win the most-performed award.
The full list of nominations is below:
Best song musically and lyrically
Four Out Of Five
Written by Alex Turner
Performed by Arctic Monkeys
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing
Nica Libres At Dusk
Written and performed by Ben Howard
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Limited
Nina Cried Power
Written and performed by Hozier
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing – The Evolving Music Company
Best contemporary song
Black Rose
Written by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Daniel Miles, JoJo Mukeza and Jaime Naldo Menezes
Performed by Ghetts ft Kojey Radical
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and EMI Music Publishing – Stellar Songs
Blue Lights
Written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Jorja Smith
Performed by Jorja Smith
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Love It If We Made It
Written by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald
Performed by The 1975
Published in the UK by Good Solider Songs
PRS for Music most performed work
Breathe
Written by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen
Performed by Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music
Shotgun
Written by George Ezra Barnett, FRED and Joel Pott
Performed by George Ezra
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and Sony ATV/Music Publishing – Promised Land Music
These Days
Written by Julian Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan and Jamie Scott
Performed by Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Published in the UK by Big Deal Music – Peermusic UK, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and EMI Music Publishing
Best album
Cocoa Sugar
Written by Kayus Bankole, Graham Hastings and Alloysious Massaquoi
Performed by Young Fathers
Published in the UK by Just Isn’t Music Limited
I’m All Ears
Written by Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton
Performed by Let’s Eat Grandma
Published in the UK by Blue Raincoat Songs
Joy As An Act of Resistance
Written by Jonathan Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joseph Talbot
Performed by Idles
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing
Best original film score
American Animals
Composed by Anne Nikitin
Published in the UK by Accorder Music – Peermusic UK
Phantom Thread
Composed by Jonny Greenwood
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell North America Limited
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Composed by Daniel Pemberton
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Best television soundtrack
Flowers (Series 2)
Composed by Arthur Sharpe
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
Composed by Clint Mansell
Published in the UK by Decca Publishing – Universal Music Publishing
Requiem
Composed by Natasha Khan and Dominik Scherrer
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Best original video game score
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Composed by Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith
Q.U.B.E. 2
Composed by David Housden
Sea of Thieves
Composed by Robin Beanland
