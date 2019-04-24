Ivor Novello Awards nominations announced

The full list of nominations has been revealed.

Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the stars nominated for the Ivor Novello Awards.

The awards celebrate British and Irish songwriting and composition.

Alex Turner track Four Out Of Five is among the nominations for best song, with Ezra hoping to win the most-performed award.

The full list of nominations is below:

Best song musically and lyrically

Four Out Of Five

Written by Alex Turner

Performed by Arctic Monkeys

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing

Nica Libres At Dusk

Written and performed by Ben Howard

Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Limited

Nina Cried Power

Written and performed by Hozier

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing – The Evolving Music Company

Best contemporary song

Black Rose

Written by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Daniel Miles, JoJo Mukeza and Jaime Naldo Menezes

Performed by Ghetts ft Kojey Radical

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and EMI Music Publishing – Stellar Songs

Blue Lights

Written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Jorja Smith

Performed by Jorja Smith

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Love It If We Made It

Written by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald

Performed by The 1975

Published in the UK by Good Solider Songs

PRS for Music most performed work

Breathe

Written by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen

Performed by Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music

Shotgun

Written by George Ezra Barnett, FRED and Joel Pott

Performed by George Ezra

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and Sony ATV/Music Publishing – Promised Land Music

These Days

Written by Julian Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan and Jamie Scott

Performed by Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Published in the UK by Big Deal Music – Peermusic UK, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and EMI Music Publishing

Best album

Cocoa Sugar

Written by Kayus Bankole, Graham Hastings and Alloysious Massaquoi

Performed by Young Fathers

Published in the UK by Just Isn’t Music Limited

I’m All Ears

Written by Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton

Performed by Let’s Eat Grandma

Published in the UK by Blue Raincoat Songs

Joy As An Act of Resistance

Written by Jonathan Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joseph Talbot

Performed by Idles

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best original film score

American Animals

Composed by Anne Nikitin

Published in the UK by Accorder Music – Peermusic UK

Phantom Thread

Composed by Jonny Greenwood

Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell North America Limited

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Composed by Daniel Pemberton

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best television soundtrack

Flowers (Series 2)

Composed by Arthur Sharpe

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Composed by Clint Mansell

Published in the UK by Decca Publishing – Universal Music Publishing

Requiem

Composed by Natasha Khan and Dominik Scherrer

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Best original video game score

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Composed by Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Q.U.B.E. 2

Composed by David Housden

Sea of Thieves

Composed by Robin Beanland

© Press Association 2019