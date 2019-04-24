Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra among Ivor Novello Awards nominations

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The awards celebrate songwriting and composition.

Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra are among the “brilliantly diverse” nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The range of musical influences in the categories has been hailed by prize organisers, with 70% of nominees recognised for the first time.

Ezra has been nominated for the success of his single, Shotgun, and Arctic Monkeys’ Four Out Of Five, penned by frontman Alex Turner, has been recognised as one of the best songs musically and lyrically.

The track faces competition from Ben Howard’s Nica Libres At Dusk, and Nina Cried Power by Hozier.

Winners will be announced at a star-studded event at Grosvenor House in London in May.

Crispin Hunt, chairman of The Ivors Academy, said: “The works nominated for The Ivors 2019 are brilliantly diverse, and we’re delighted to see so many first-time nominees recognised.

“As the only peer-nominated music awards in the country, they are a fantastic reflection of the exciting emerging talent of British and Irish music creators today.

“Our congratulations to all nominated.”

Ezra is among the nominations for most-performed work for his track Shotgun, which is competing with Breathe, by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen.

Jorja Smith’s Blue Lights, written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Smith herself, has been nominated in the category of best contemporary song.

Young Fathers’ Cocoa Sugar has been nominated as one of the best albums of 2019.

Works eligible for the awards were commercially released in the UK in 2018 and have a British or Irish songwriting or composing contribution of at least a third.

Winners will be announced on May 23.

