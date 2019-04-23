Avengers immortalised in cement at Hollywood's Chinese Theatre

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated films of recent times.

Stars of Avengers: Endgame received one of Hollywood’s highest honours when they placed their hands in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added their names to an illustrious list of fellow honourees on Tuesday.

Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson place their hands in cement in Hollywood (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Fans clutching posters and memorabilia from the franchise queued up from dawn at the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Avengers stars appeared for a short ceremony at about 11.30am local time, to cheers from the crowd.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were honoured in Hollywood (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in Marvel’s superhero blockbusters, waved to fans while they chanted his name.

Evans (Captain America), Ruffalo (the Hulk), Hemsworth (Thor), Johansson (Black Widow) and Renner (Hawkeye) joined Feige and Downey Jr in signing their names in the wet cement before placing their hands in.

The cast and Feige – the man credited with overseeing the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films – departed the stage to rapturous applause.

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Endgame is a direct sequel to 2018’s Infinity War, which became the first superhero film to gross more than 2 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) worldwide.

Endgame is expected to be a similar box office success.

The TCL Chinese Theatre – formerly Grauman’s – opened in 1927 and is one of Hollywood’s best-known landmarks.

Film fans flock from around the world to see the concrete forecourt, which includes the hands, footprints and signatures of stars including Frank Sinatra, Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken.

Avengers: Endgame is released in the UK on April 25.

