Maisie Williams admits embarrassment over Game Of Thrones sex scene

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The British actress asked fans to be sympathetic.

Game of Thrones Premiere - Belfast

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has admitted to feeling embarrassed after her sex scene on the show finally aired.

Fans watched Arya Stark, her character in the hit fantasy drama, grow from a young princess into a trained assassin.

But many responded with shock when she had sex for the first time with the blacksmith Gendry during Monday night’s episode of the HBO show.

Responding on Twitter, Williams, 22, asked fans to think how she must feel given her family had probably watched the episode.

She said: “If u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe.”

Williams’ character is the third child of Eddard Stark, formerly the Lord of Winterfell. After narrowly escaping being murdered by House Lannister she trained as a Faceless Man assassin in Braavos.

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

© Press Association 2019

