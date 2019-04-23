Kardashian clan member Scott Disick gets his own show

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Scott Disick began property development nearly five years ago.

Scott Disick is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and a frequent face on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has been given the green light to star in Flip It Like Disick, which will follow him on his adventures remodelling and selling celebrity homes.

On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick’s best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

© Press Association 2019

