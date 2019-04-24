Britney Spears promises to be 'back very soon' as she moves to reassure fans

Britney Spears promised to be “back very soon” as she moved to reassure fans concerned over her well-being.

The pop star reportedly sought mental health treatment last month as she dealt with the impact of her father’s life-threatening colon rupture last year.

Spears had been pictured in Los Angeles earlier this week but following internet rumours about her safety, has told fans all is well.

In a video posted to Instagram, Spears spoke to the camera and said: “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me.

“All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which Spears, 37, said her family and those working for her had received death threats due to “rumours” that are “out of control”.

It had been suggested online she was being held at a mental health facility against her will.

She said: “I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

Spears said that “my situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment”.

Spears added: “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

In January, Spears announced that she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency – and the rest of her career – on hold for the sake of her father.

Spears has sons aged 13 and 12.

