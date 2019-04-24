Taylor Swift says she uses songwriting as 'protective armour'

24th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

She has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

2019 Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift has said she finds songwriting a cathartic activity and uses it as a “protective armour”.

The pop star is one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and performed for her fellow honourees at a ceremony in New York City.

During the performance, Swift, 29, told the audience producing music allowed her to “process” events in her life.

She said: “I’ve always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armour.

“Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that’s usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.

“I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me. Whether they’re good or bad. I like to honour the good times and really process the bad times when I write.”

Swift, appearing at the Time 100 Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday, performed her song Style from the 2014 album 1989, Delicate, from 2017’s Reputation and a throwback track in the form of 2008’s Love Story.

Swift has been busy teasing fans with a countdown, with many predicting new music is on the way.

The singer has posted several times about the date April 26.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to wear neon the grown-up way

Fifty Shades Of Grey author E.L James has a new book out - our verdict on The Mister
Fifty Shades Of Grey author E.L James has a new book out - our verdict on The Mister

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick
Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem - what do I do?
Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

How to wear neon the grown-up way