Taylor Swift says she uses songwriting as 'protective armour'

She has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Taylor Swift has said she finds songwriting a cathartic activity and uses it as a “protective armour”.

The pop star is one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and performed for her fellow honourees at a ceremony in New York City.

During the performance, Swift, 29, told the audience producing music allowed her to “process” events in her life.

.@taylorswift13 performed at Tuesday night's #TIME100 Gala in New York City for an audience of fellow honorees https://t.co/8pVOCBcmvL pic.twitter.com/TUg4P3noBs — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

She said: “I’ve always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armour.

“Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that’s usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.

“I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me. Whether they’re good or bad. I like to honour the good times and really process the bad times when I write.”

See the stars on the red carpet for the 2019 #Time100 Gala https://t.co/vQiABD4YsE — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

Swift, appearing at the Time 100 Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday, performed her song Style from the 2014 album 1989, Delicate, from 2017’s Reputation and a throwback track in the form of 2008’s Love Story.

Swift has been busy teasing fans with a countdown, with many predicting new music is on the way.

The singer has posted several times about the date April 26.

