Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke among stars on Time 100 red carpet

The 100 most influential people in the world, according to Time magazine, gathered in New York City.

Taylor swift and Emilia Clarke were among the stars pictured at the Time 100 Gala.

Both Swift and Clarke were named on the magazine’s list of the most influential people in the world and gathered with the other honourees in New York City on Tuesday.

Pop star Swift, 29, is due to perform at the event and turned heads in a strapless pink and yellow J Mendel dress teamed with Chloe Gosselin shoes and jewellery from esteemed designer Lorraine Schwartz.

In making Time’s list, Game Of Thrones star Clarke received a glowing tribute from Dame Emma Thompson.

Dame Emma said Clarke has “the courage of a small lion, the stamina of a Welsh pit pony and the soul of a clown”.

At the gala, Clarke wore a red Dolce & Gabbana gown, paired with matching heels.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke attended the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Brie Larson arrived on the East Coast a day after being in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

The Captain Marvel actress wore a green, strapless gown with her hair pulled back.

Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson wore a green gown for the Time magazine event (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

British supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance.

The 48-year-old wore a floor-length gold dress, complete with sleeves.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed for photographers at the Time 100 Gala in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh is another famous name on the list. The Canadian actress arrived at the gala in a black, one-shoulder dress, complete with white feather details.

The look was completed with a black clutch bag.

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh impressed on the red carpet wearing a black, one-shoulder dress (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

And The Wife star Glenn Close wore Armani and Cartier at the Time 100 gala, though her beloved dog Pip – often pictured by her side at red carpet events – was nowhere to be seen.

Actress Glenn Close attended the Time 100 Gala in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Other attendees at the gala include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah.

Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Salah attends the Time 100 Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

© Press Association 2019