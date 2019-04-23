Shazam! star Zachary Levi to host MTV Movie and TV Awards

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actor follows in the footsteps of Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who hosted last year.

Shazam funfair

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has announced he will host the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019.

The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying: “Y’all…I’m hosting the MTV Movie & TV awards…this is not a drill. This is real life!!!”

He added: “We gon’ do the damn thang.”

In an accompanying video, the US actor exclaims: “Oh, what?”

Levi, 38, took the starring role in the spy series Chuck and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Asgardian adventurer Fandral.

Earlier this year, he played the adult alter-ego of a troubled orphan in the well-received superhero film Shazam! which is part of the DC Extended Universe film series.

Last year the MTV Movie and TV Awards were hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

The categories and nominees for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

© Press Association 2019

