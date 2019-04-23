Nicole Kidman has banned her children from using social media

The Hollywood star said she did not mind that the move had made her 'unpopular'.

Nicole Kidman has banned her children from using Instagram but said she does not regret the decision – even if it has made her “unpopular”.

The actress and campaigner has two children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, eight, with singer Keith Urban and the family live between the US and Australia.

Kidman, 51, told Vanity Fair she tried to maintain “boundaries” and keep them off social media.

She said: “They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Kidman also has two children, both in their 20s, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, both of whom were raised mainly by the Mission: Impossible star.

She said Isabella is married and recently launched a t-shirt line called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Connor works in the music industry and lives in Miami, according to the star.

She said: “Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait Of A Lady.

“They both had English accents when they were little.”

Kidman stars in the HBO drama Big Little Lies, which returns this year after an award-winning first series, set in Monterey, California, ended with murder.

