Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke shares 'family portrait' with Kit Harington

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, uploaded the picture to her Instagram account.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has shared a “family portrait” of herself and co-star Kit Harington who plays her on-screen love interest – and nephew.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit show, shared the snap of her and the Jon Snow actor in a vikings themed cut-out on Instagram.

It was revealed last series that Jon is actually the son of Daenerys’ brother, after the two had already fallen in love and engaged in accidental incest.

Alongside the photo, and accompanied by a crying laughing emoji, Clarke wrote: “The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance.”

Some fans were quick to point out that Clarke had spelt her co-star’s second name wrong in the hashtag, despite working alongside each other for eight seasons.

Clarke also referenced Edith Piaf’s French song Non, je ne regrette rien, which translates as: “I regret nothing.”

In the latest instalment of the series, Jon told Daenerys of their relationship after finding out the truth from Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in the previous episode.

© Press Association 2019

EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container