Netflix offers first look at Renee Zellweger in noir thriller What/If

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

She stars opposite Jane Levy and Blake Jenner.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger resembles Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct in the first look at her new noir thriller What/If.

The Bridget Jones star sports a white dress as she sits in an armchair with her legs crossed in new images from the Netflix series.

The show explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.

Renee Zellweger and Jane Levy (Netflix)

The first season of the Netflix original series focuses on a mysterious woman’s lucrative but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds.

It stars Suburgatory actress Jane Levy and Glee’s Blake Jenner as the couple, while Samantha Ware, Keith Powers and Daniella Pineda also appear.

Blake Jenner and Jane Levy (Netflix)

In the trailer, Zellweger can be heard saying in voiceover: “What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse?

“For anything and anyone to be yours for the taking, the players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all?”

All 10 episodes of What/If will become available on Netflix on May 24.

© Press Association 2019

