Johnny Cash vocals featured on Sheryl Crow's Redemption Day track

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Cash's take on Crow's 1996 song was released after his death in 2003 and his family have given their blessing to the new release.

Johnny Cash

Sheryl Crow has released a political and spiritual song about war featuring vocals from the late Johnny Cash that will be featured on what she says is her last album.

Crow’s Redemption Day was originally released on her Grammy-winning 1996 self-titled album and later recorded by Cash.

It was released after his death in 2003.

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow performing in Hyde Park (Zak Hussein/PA)

Crow recorded a new version of the song and added his vocals for a haunting duet that was released on Friday along with a music video featuring footage of Cash, alongside historical footage of war, genocide, and political and social movements.

Crow said she got the blessing of the Cash family to use his vocals.

She said to hear him sing the lyrics now feels “extremely powerful and profound”.

