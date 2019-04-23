Luther to get a remake in India

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The crime thriller is one of BBC Studios' top exports.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 - London

BBC One crime thriller Luther is getting a remake – in India.

The new version of the popular drama, which starred Idris Elba as the haunted rogue detective, does not yet have a name.

Luther is one of BBC Studios’ top exports, with the UK version snapped up around the world.

The Indian remake will be the second Asian version of Luther following Less Than Evil, screened in South Korea.

Sameer Nair, chief executive officer of Applause Entertainment, which is developing and producing the TV drama, said: “The original Luther has a tremendous international following, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region.”

The finale of the fifth series of Luther attracted more than four million viewers in the UK.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container

Cheryl Baker among stars praising David Attenborough's climate change warning
Cheryl Baker among stars praising David Attenborough's climate change warning

Bored of blue jeans? 5 fresh denim trends to try now
Bored of blue jeans? 5 fresh denim trends to try now

Femtech is on the rise: 3 key products every woman needs to know about

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier

7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit

Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit
Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock

Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock
Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock

EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container