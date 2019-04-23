Luther to get a remake in India

The crime thriller is one of BBC Studios' top exports.

BBC One crime thriller Luther is getting a remake – in India.

The new version of the popular drama, which starred Idris Elba as the haunted rogue detective, does not yet have a name.

Luther is one of BBC Studios’ top exports, with the UK version snapped up around the world.

Find out where the nation's newfound fear of night buses comes from. #Luther Series 5 is available to watch on @BBCiPlayer now: pic.twitter.com/eqZKVNyF3S pic.twitter.com/LP3H1FnLvl — BBC Luther (@bbcluther) January 8, 2019

The Indian remake will be the second Asian version of Luther following Less Than Evil, screened in South Korea.

Sameer Nair, chief executive officer of Applause Entertainment, which is developing and producing the TV drama, said: “The original Luther has a tremendous international following, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region.”

The finale of the fifth series of Luther attracted more than four million viewers in the UK.

