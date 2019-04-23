Production begins on Julian Fellowes series charting history of football

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Downton Abbey writer has turned his talents to football.

Production has started on a new Julian Fellowes series charting the origins of modern football.

The English Game is a planned six-part Netflix series exploring the humble history of a sport loved across the world.

It will explore the class divide facing enthusiasts who created the beautiful game, and raised it from a hobby to a global phenomenon.

Work has now begun on the Netflix original in the UK, which is written and produced by Downton Abbey creator Fellowes.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Edward Holcroft will have a starring role (Ian West/PA)

The series is directed by Birgitte Staermose, who worked on The Spanish Princess, and Tim Fywell, who has worked on Grantchester.

The English Game is currently shooting in the UK, and is expected to be released in 2020.

Kingsman actor Edward Holcroft and Kevin Guthrie, who has starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will lead the cast of British talents.

© Press Association 2019

