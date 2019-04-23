Peter Kay smiles with fans in rare public sighting

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian, who cancelled his tour in 2017, usually keeps a low profile.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 - Press Room - London

Peter Kay has posed with fans in a rare public sighting of the much-loved funnyman.

The 45-year-old, who cancelled his tour in December 2017, usually keeps a low profile.

But he was pictured, in cap and sunglasses, on a traditional tram in Blackpool.

Heritage Tram Tours tweeted on its official account: “We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can’t get one Peter Kay will do instead!

“He kindly allowed a photo with the driver and conductor on Boat 600 this afternoon.”

Kay’s appearance comes a year after he delighted fans at a charity screening for his comedy series Car Share.

The comedian, who cancelled his live tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, took to the stage at Blackpool Winter Gardens in April 2018.

His Car Share finale aired in May, attracting six million viewers.

