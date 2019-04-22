Kim Kardashian proud after Kanye's 'magical' Sunday Service at Coachella

Kim said the Sunday Service is 'inspiring' to watch.

Kim Kardashian West has said she is proud of husband Kanye West for following his heart after the rapper took his Sunday Service to Coachella.

The musician has been holding regular outdoor performances of spiritual music, which Kim often documents on social media.

On Easter Sunday he held the service on a hillside at Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

The show, attended by many members of his wife’s family, was streamed live through the vantage point of a peephole on YouTube.

Kim has now shared several images of the event on social media.

“Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here!” the reality TV star said.

“Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close and family and friends.

“He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it.

“I’m so proud of you babe for doing exactly what’s in your heart.

“The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It’s so inspiring to watch.

“Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It’s a memory we will cherish forever.”

