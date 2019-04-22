Billie Eilish moved to bigger stage at Glastonbury due to her popularity

The singer recently became the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album.

Billie Eilish is being given a bigger Glastonbury slot because she has become such a big star, the festival’s organiser has said.

The singer, 17, was due to perform a set on the John Peel stage at the event this summer.

However, organiser Emily Eavis told Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that Eilish was being bumped up to The Other Stage due to her popularity.

“We’re currently moving her – she’s on John Peel at the moment but she’s much too big, really, for the slot,” she said.

“It’s happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It’s been such an amazing year.

“It really is going to be her summer.

“We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

“So we are going to move her on to The Other Stage and we are just working out exactly where that’s going to be.”

Eilish unveiled her debut single, Ocean Eyes, in 2015.

Last month, she became the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album after her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, hit the top spot.

Other artists set to perform at the festival in Somerset include Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stormzy and Lauryn Hill.

The festival runs from June 26 to 30.

© Press Association 2019